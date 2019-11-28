Forex crisis stalls sewer rehabilitation

BY MOSES MATENGA

THE sewer reticulation crisis that has hit Harare is set to continue into the new year after council failed to secure foreign currency to fix dilapidated pipes due to lack of foreign currency.

Harare mayor Herbert Gomba and a team led by MDC shadow minister of local government, Elias Mudzuri, recently visited Harare sewage treatment plants at Firle and Crowborough, whose pipes are worn out and require urgent replacement.

“The infrastructure has decayed,” MDC local government deputy secretary Clifford Hlatshwayo said after the visit.

“Council has put steps to replace and put new sewer pipes, but the project is half way through because of lack of foreign currency to import equipment. The contractor had targeted December 31, 2019, but the economic situation in the country has made them fail to meet the target,” he said.

At least US$60 million is needed for full rehabilitation and expansion of the waste water plant.

Council said the plant, if refurbished, will double its capacity to 120 megalitres a day.

