Gospel singer unveils website

Tatenda Chioniso Rushwaya

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

UP-and-COMING gospel musician Tatenda Chioniso Rushwaya recently launched a new entertainment website she believes will empower local female artistes as well as provide a platform for people to know more about African music.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday,Rushwaya said the website that mainly focuses on female artistes is set to empower women who have the desire to succeed against all odds.

“On this website, we worked hard to make sure it contains valuable information for our young female artistes. It will uplift us as women since we are looked down upon and society labels us as people who cannot stand up on our own. Let us show the world that we can do it and we are not limited by gender,” she said.

“Our goal with this new website is to provide fans, international and local promoters an easier way to learn about Tatenda Chioniso African music, new album launch, shows and also to allow them the ability to contact me for bookings and hiring on special events,” she said.

Rushwaya, who draws her inspiration from the Holy Spirit and Tariro neGitare, said her dream is to expand and make sure African music is on the map.

“The website is meant to maintain the African culture and tradition. The beauty about African music is that it uplifts even as it tells a sad story. African music must get more respect as it is like the origin of a lot of kinds of music,” she said.

“Among the new features, on the site include integrated social media icons for Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to foster improved communication with our fans and even promoters. We will be constantly updating our content to make our clients stay abreast.”

Rushwaya has had a fair share of the limelight. She represented Zimbabwe in the World Choir Games which took place last year in July as part of the award-winning Choir Note2eton.

She also participated at the concert for change in Quelimane, Mozambique.