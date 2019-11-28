Armed robbers prey on worshipers

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Police in Chinamhora have launched a manhunt for two suspects who allegedly pounced on female worshippers in Domboshava Hills and stole apostolic faith garments, among other items.

The Domboshava Hills are being targeted by armed robbers who pounce on unsuspecting people visiting the area to worship and perform rituals.

Mashonaland East provincial acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Misheck Dendere yesterday said cases of armed robberies in the hills were on the rise and warned worshipers and ritualists to be extra cautious.

“We have been recording various cases of robberies in Domboshava targeting those who visit the hills for worshiping, among other reasons,” Dendere said.

“This week, two different groups of people were robbed of their valuables. We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to alert the police. As police, we are warning those visiting the hills to be careful, especially at night and avoid carrying valuables.”

According to the police, on November 22, Barbra Mano (51) and Estella Kanhukamwe (27), all from Harare, went to Pasipamire village to worship.

It is reported that at around 9pm, two male suspects approached them and assaulted them all over the body using logs, demanding valuables.

The suspects then took 10 garments, two cellphones, two pairs of shoes and $27 and fled. The two sustained injuries and were referred to Makumbe District Hospital for treatment after they had filed a police report.

On the second incident, on November 23, Isaiah Madongorere (34), Tafadzwa Mtukudzi (40) and Farai Chimanga (28), all from Harare, went to the hills in Mungate village to hold prayer sessions.

At around 1am the following day, they decided to take a break and locked themselves in their vehicle parked at the foot of the hill.

While inside, the complainants were approached by a male suspect who told them that they were worshiping at a prohibited place. The suspect then produced a pistol and ordered them to lie down, took all their cellphones and ordered them to leave the place.

The complainants filed a police reports and no arrest has been made so far.