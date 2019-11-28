Gasa to breathe life to the needy

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SUNGURA prodigy Romeo Gasa has described his latest album titled Tamba Iri Kurira to be launched tomorrow at East Point (Formerly Jazz 105) in Harare as a special project he would use to fundraise for various charities across the country under his Rome Gasa Trust Foundation.

The Extra Valembe frontman speaking to the media on Tuesday ahead of the launch said he decided to depart from the norm of pocketing proceeds from an album launch. This time he will channel all the takings from the event towards charity.

“Our album launch this Friday (tomorrow) is a bit special to us on behalf of the Rome Gasa Trust Foundation running under the theme Touching and Changing Lives. Unlike most album launches where artistes will be expecting to cash in from the fruits of their sweat and of course recover production costs, we have decided to give back to the community,” he said.

“As an award-winning artiste who has seen it all, my heart bleeds for the less-privileged, hence we have decided to channel all the proceeds from the launch to charity.”

Gasa said in line with the album launch theme, Touching and Changing Lives, they have decided to rope in artistes living with disability among them the visually-impaired street musician, Daniel Gonora, and Greatman.

“On the launch day, we are appealing to those with old clothes, toys and cash to bring and drop them in a container were all donations will be put. This album is an early Christmas present to my fans and the needy,” he said.

The Alick Macheso and Tongai Moyo-inspired singer said some of the songs on the seven-track album are Zino Irema, which he featured Botswana-based singer-cum-producer Dr Tawanda, Rudo Ibofu, Mukoma Zanda, Yellow Pop and Kudira Jecha.

He said after the launch of the album that was co-produced by Jabulani Ndlovu and Marcelo, he would take it to the people through a series of live concerts.

The Chinhoyi-bred singer released his first album Sungura Kompressor in 2007 before taking a five-year break due to economic challenges only to make a return in 2012 with the release of Simbi Hombe that was followed by Pin Code (a 2014 production), Mupedza Nyaya released in 2015, Bho Zvekuti (2016) and Code 263 released in 2018.