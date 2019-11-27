Banned Chiyangwa takes Zifa’s new bosses to court over abusive texts

HARARE – Former Zimbabwean strongman Philip Chiyangwa (pictured), banned for life in the summer by his own federation (Zifa) for “bringing Zimbabwean football into disrepute,” is taking his successor Kamambo to court accusing him of sending insulting messages via his mobile phone.

Chiyangwa is also reported to have laid charges against Philemon Machana, Zifa executive member, saying he too texted denigrating messages.

Kamambo and Machana appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba facing separate counts and will be back in court in two weeks’ time.

Court papers reportedly show that Kamambo accused Chiyangwa of siphoning Zifa funds for personal use. The messages from both Kamambo and Machana were allegedly sent earlier this month.

One of Gianni Infantino’s staunchest allies, Chiyangwa, one of African football’s most charismatic yet controversial figures, was a key figure in the election campaign that brought Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad to power. Unconfirmed reports said that in the build-up to Ahmad’s victory over Issa Hayatou, Infantino personally attended a party hosted by Chiyangwa who was apparently at one time described by the FIFA president as “my friend and brother”.