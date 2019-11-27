BLOG: ZANU-PF YOUTH CONVENTION

1518: “Let’s shun the mining of Bhembas (Machetes) especially here in Mash West. As Mash West I am waiting for the youths to come as organised groups to do mining and farming among other activities. Our Government and party cares for us as youths. What we need is to renew and reform in the spirit of new dispensation. Discipline in this regard is paramount,” she says in conclusion

1512: “Thank you youth league for organising this interactive platform between the youths and the President. Our president is a listening President. I want to thank the president for sparing time to be with our youths today. 60 percent of our people are 35 and below and this function is important so as to involve the young people in the country’s economy.

“Our future is underpinned on the youth and you should be actively involved in economic activities. I was excited by the $2 million dollar facility for sanitary wear in the national budget. I want to thank you for appointing young people in Cabinet. The youths lobbied for that and the President listened. The economy cannot be developed by changing money on the streets but by working in fields and mines,” she says

1511: “It’s my pleasure to receive you in Mash West…the province has the history of the famous Chinhoyi battle. We expect our youths of today to be brave like those who fought the Chinhoyi battle,”

1510: Cde Tsenengamu invites Minister of State Cde Mary Mliswa Chikoka to the podium. Mliswa Chikoka starts by acknowledging the President, Politburo members and Cabinet ministers

1507: Cde Ziyambi says: “I want to thank all that have come to the convention…most of the voters on the voters roll are now youths so we want to thank the youth league for organising this event. In Mash West we survive on farming and mining unfortunately our laws do not support small scale miners.

“The wish of the youths is for us to amend mining laws. The youths have come to show their full support. If they are financially stable our party will be unshakable in the province I thank you.”

1506: Cde Tsenengamu is back on the podium to introduce Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi as the Zanu PF chairman for Mashonaland West province to give the welcome remarks.

1459: “I was asked to introduce members of the Politburo but let me start with Central committee members and since we have our national commissar Cde Matemadanda he will introduce members of the Politburo.”

1458: Cde Tsenengamu says the convention was organised by the national executive of the youth league and calls on Deputy youth league secretary Cde Lewis Matutu to address the gathering.

1451: He introduces Lands Minister Perrance Shiri, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando as well as Minister of State in Mashonalanf West Cde Mary Mliswa Chikoka

1448: Cde Tsenengamu said the youth league agreed that President Mnangagwa will have two terms. He introduces deputy youth minister Cde Tino Machakaire.

1442: Cde Tsenengamu is now introducing organisations and affiliate groups invited to the convention. Some of the organisations present include Zicosu, Young Nurses Association among others.

1440: Zanu PF youth league commissar Cde Godfrey Tsenengamu is leading the proceedings.

President Mnangagwa arrives at Rimuka Stadium

1435: National anthem underway to mark official commencement of the meeting.

1431: President Mnangagwa has arrived at Rimuka Stadium to open the 2019 Zanu PF National Youth Convention. Thousands of party youths had already gathered to welcome the the revolutionary party’s First Secretary and President.