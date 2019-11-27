Faith Drive player gets player-of-the-month award

Fungayi Munyoro, Sports Correspondent

FAITH Drive and Mighty Warriors player Concilia Madotsa was recently voted the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) Player-of-the-month for October following her outstanding performance.

Madotsa was presented with a gym bag, toiletries, R5 000 and a floating trophy courtesy of Zororo Phumulani powered by Doves.

Madotsa, who joined the Dangamvura-based side in 2012, said she was humbled by the award.

“I feel honoured and humbled to be rewarded best player in October. Other players also recognised my hard work. It is a dream come true for me. It will really encourage me to continue to work hard. I hope one day I will win it again,” said the 26-year-old player.

However Madotsa will be joining army side Black Rhinos Queens next season where she has been offered a job.

The presentation of the award was done at Nyamauru High School by FUZ members that included Norman Maroto, Thomas Sweswe and Vida Makotsa.

Speaking after the presentation, FUZ administrator Vida Makotsa said they created the platform so that players could appreciate each other.

“The best player award is voted by players themselves. We created this platform so that players may learn to appreciate each other. It will also encourage unity amongst players. It will also encourage fair play and do away with conflicts amongst them,” she said.

In the male category, the award went to Triangle skipper Ralph Kawondera. He also received the same award package as Madotsa.