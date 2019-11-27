Just In: 2019 Soccer Stars selection today

Ray Bande, Senior Reporter

THE selection of the 11 outstanding Castle Lager Premiership players for the 2019 season will be conducted today and the finalists will be known by midday.

The selection process, which will done online with selectors casting their votes from different locations around the country for the first time, will be overseen by the PSL and Delta Beverages including their associated partners.

Selection starts at 9am.

Some of the players expected to be on this years calendar include Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds), Ralph Kawondera (Triangle), Allan Tavarwisa (Triangle), Donald Teguru (Ngezi Platinum), Johhanes Ngodzo (Caps United), Newman Sianchali (Caps United), Godknows Murwira (FC Platinum), Never Tigere (FC Platinum), Lawrence Mhlanga (FC Platinum), James Mukombwe (Black Rhinos) and Innocent Mucheneka (ZPC Kariba).

Caps United’s Ngodzo and Highlanders gunslinger Prince Dube are the top contenders for the Soccer Star of the Year gong.