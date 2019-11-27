CAPS, Bosso dominate Soccer Stars selection

Ray Bande, Senior Reporter

CAPS United and Highlanders provided two players each on the 2019 Soccer Stars of the Year list that was announced after a online selection process this morning.

In striker Prince Dube and goalkeeper Arial Sibanda, Highlanders were one of the two teams that had more than one player on the calendar with CAPS United providing Johannes Ngodzo and winger Phenius Bhamusi.

Mutare based club Manica Diamonds had none on among the selected players.

The selection process, which was done online with selectors casting their votes from different locations around the country for the first time, was overseen by the PSL and Delta Beverages including their associated partners.

2019 Soccer Stars of the Year finalists:

Arial Sibanda (Highlanders), Clive Augusto (Chicken Inn), Ralph Kawondera (Triangle), Johhanes Ngodzo (Caps United), Phenius Bhamusi (Caps United), King Nadolo (TelOne), Never Tigere (FC Platinum), Evans Katema (Dynamos), Wellington Taderera (Black Rhinos), Prince Dube (Highlanders) and Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba).