JUST IN: Soccer Star of the Year finalists named

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

The CAPS United duo of Joel Ngodzo and Phineas Bamusi have made the Castle Lager Premiership best XI for the second year running.

Ngodzo and Bamusi were unveiled on Wednesday afternoon following the first round of voting by a panel of experts that include journalists, coaches and club captains. Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda also made the shortlist for the second year in succession following a brilliant individual season with the Bulawayo giants.

Two players Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe of ZPC Kariba and Ngezi Platinum’s Frank Makarati were disqualified from the selection on disciplinary grounds. Both players have accumulated 10 or more disciplinary points and were therefore not eligible for selection for the annual awards, according to the selection guidelines.

Highlanders coach Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh and Thomas Chinyan’anya also missed out on the selection because they did not attain the 10 goals required to be eligible for selection. Voting is still continuing for the Coach of the Year, Promising Young Player and Goalkeeper of the Year awards.

2019 Soccer Star of the Year finalists:

Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba), Evans Katema (Dynamos), Phineas Bamusi (CAPS United), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Wellington Taderera (Black Rhinos), Clive Augusto (formerly Chicken Inn), Joel Ngodzo (CAPS United), King Nadolo (TelOne), Ralph Kawondera (Triangle), Never Tigere (FC Platinum)