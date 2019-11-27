Ngodzo, 2019 Soccer Star?

Langton Nyakwenda

CAPS UNITED star player Joel “Josta” Ngodzo is now heavily tipped to win 2019 Soccer Star of the Year award after the skilful linkman was selected amongst the best 11 players for the season Wednesday morning.

Selected journalists, club coaches and captain formed the panel that chose the best players for the 2019 season which concludes in two weeks’ time.

Makepekepe, hot favourites to lift the championship after beating Dynamos 1-0 last Sunday, also have speedy winger Phineas Bamusi on the calendar.

Veteran defender Method Mwanjale did not make it though.

Dynamos provided striker Evans Katema, but the absence of exciting right back Emmanuel Jalai might raise eyebrows in some quarters.

The 21-year-old Aces Academy product was by far one of the most outstanding players of the season.

Resurgent Highlanders striker Prince Dube, ZPC Kariba’s Ian Nekati and Ralph Kawondera of Triangle are also on the calendar.

Bosso goalie Ariel Sibanda, Black Rhinos striker Wellington Taderera and King Nadolo of TelOne also made the cut.

There was a place for Clive Augusto who still tops the scoring charts with 14 goals despite leaving Chicken Inn for Maritzburg United mid-season.

FC Platinum midfielder Never Tigere is also part for of the 2019 Castle Lager Soccer Stars of the Year.

The Soccer Star of the Year, runner-up and second runner-up as well as the Most Promising Player of the Year will be announced at a yet-to-be-advised date.

The Coach of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year winners will also be announced at the same banquet.

Soccer Stars list

Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba), Evans Katema (Dynamos), Phineas Bamusi (CAPS United), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Wellington Taderera (Black Rhinos), Clive Augusto (Chicken Inn), Joel Ngodzo (CAPS United), King Nadolo (TelOne), Ralph Kawondera (Triangle), Never Tigere (FC Platinum)