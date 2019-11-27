FC Platinum baggage goes missing

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Khartoum, Sudan

ZIMBABWEAN soccer champions FC Platinum and the entire travelling delegation had all their bags including soccer balls and playing kit missing upon landing in Khartoum this morning ahead of their Caf Champions League match against hosts Al Hilal on Friday.

No explanation could be obtained from the airliner that ferried the Zimbabwean delegation, Ethiopian Airways.

After touching down at 1am from Bole Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the Zimbabwean delegation were quickly whisked away through the customs formalities and all looked to be smooth sailing until it was time to collect the luggage.

They was no joy for the next one and a half hours as the players, technical team, management and travelling members of the media patiently waited for their bags until the FC Platinum general manager

Joseph Mususa broke the sad news that the bags were nowhere to be found.

“At the moment we don’t even know where our bags are, this is why the general manager and the head of delegation remained at the airport while the team went to get some rest in the hotel,” said Chido Chizondo, the FC Platinum media and liaison officer.