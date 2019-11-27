FC Platinum shift focus

FC PLATINUM gaffer Lizwe Sweswe has now set his sights on the Caf Champions League group stage where they are set to start their Group B flirtation with an away trip to Sudan for a date with Al Hilal.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Sweswe says the bruising Castle Lager Premier Soccer League race has given them a perfect warm-up as they prepare to plunge into an unfamiliar Sudanese terrain.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Etoile Du Sahel of Tunisia are also part of the group.

On paper, FC Platinum appear like the minnows of this group, but Sweswe is not concerned about that rating.

“The race has been nervous, but enough to give us a motivation to do better on the continent,” Sweswe said.

“We are in a tough group, but we are not reading too much into history and big names. We are just focusing on our games so that we also improve on our previous performance in this tournament.

“This trip will obviously be tough, considering that we are going to play in an unfamiliar terrain in terms of weather, but we are just hoping for a positive result.”

Their first appearance in the group stages, then under the tutelage of Norman Mapeza, was grim after they only managed a meagre two points with two goals under their belt.

However, having scored seven goals in their preliminaries against UD Songo and Big Nyasa Bullets, the former Tsholotsho mentor is confident of improvement this time around.

The platinum miners have also been boosted by the return of midfield workhorse Kelvin Madzongwe from injury, although the duo of Lameck Nhamo, Perfect Chikwende remain on the treatment bed ahead of the Al Hilal encounter.

