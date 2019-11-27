Machaya trial deferred to next year

THE trial of former Midlands Provincial Affairs minister, Jason Machaya and his seven co-accused in a criminal abuse of office charge, was on Monday postponed to February 3, 2020.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

The accused, whose trial has failed to kick off on several occasions since last year, had appeared before Gweru magistrate, Edwin Marecha.

The State alleges that in December 2017, Machaya, former Midlands provincial administrator Cecilia Chitiyo, Matilda Manhambo (provincial projects officer), Shepherd Marweyi (then Gweru district administrator), Chisainyerwa Chibhururu, Sifelani Moyo, Ethel Mlalazi and Everest Nyamadzawo annexed over 11 000 stands owned by the State.

It is the State case that Chitiyo allegedly allocated State land totalling 4 469 stands to developers by co-signing offer letters in cahoots with Machaya.

Further allegations are that Manhambo unlawfully allocated 2 000 stands, while Marweyi is accused of parcelling 5 199 stands to land developers.

Nyamadzawo who was administrative officer and working in the same office with Chibhururu and Moyo allegedly unlawfully wrote a survey instruction letter to the surveyor general instructing his office to nominate a surveyor for the State land without authorisation.

Machaya, on $1 000 bail and the seven others on $200 bail each, are all denying the charges.

