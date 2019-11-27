Ndiraya tips DeMbare for next season

DYNAMOs coach Tonderayi Ndiraya has warned Castle Lager Premier Soccer League rivals to be wary of his young side next season after the team’s 19-match unbeaten run came to a halt against Caps United at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

The Harare giants had a difficult start to the season owing to a largely inexperienced side assembled by Lloyd Chigowe who lasted just four matches at the club.

But Ndiraya came in and moulded a formidable side that went on to put up an impressive run that has put them in contention for a top four finish. While he was dismayed by the defeat to Caps, Ndiraya warned that Dynamos will be difficult to beat next season.

“These are young boys. We fielded a largely young side which has really given hope to the institution with their progress. I have seen, especially from the past few games, that the team is on the right direction. I am sure with more experience, they will be difficult to stop next year,” Ndiraya told journalists on Sunday.

This season, Dynamos largely depended on young pedigree of, among others, Tinotenda Muringai (18), Nigel Katawa (19), Tawanda Chisi (19), Simbarashe Mupamawonde (19), Panashe Siziba (19) and Emmanuel Jalai who turned 20 in June.

Jarisson Selemani (21) was among the best performers at the club this season, while Kudzai Dhemere (21) has started in the last four matches and Cameroonian winger Junior Ngahan is also 21.

“I am impressed by how the team has really gone about the season. We must always be reminding each other of where we are coming from. These boys are young and I am hoping that they keep growing and they keep moving forward,” he said.

Dynamos sit eighth on the log with 44 points from 32 matches, two points behind fourth-placed ZPC Kariba.