Zim producer up for Grammy awards

LOS ANGELES-BASED Zimbabwean musician-cum-producer Tinashe “Bantu” Sibanda has flown the country’s flag high after being nominated for Grammy awards in the Music for Visual Media category following release of his recent project — Familia — a collaboration with Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper Nicki Minaj and Puerto Rican rapper and singer Anuel AA.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

The nominated song for the Grammy awards scheduled for January 26, 2020, is a soundtrack for the American animated superhero film Spiderman: Into the spider verse.

The Holiday hitmaker told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that he was excited because it was his second time to be nominated after the 2017 nomination in the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media category.

“I feel blessed and I am so excited that I have been nominated. The nomination was a dream come true as I always wished to reach these heights. It gives me strength to continue working hard and aiming high,” he said.

“This was a dream for me as somebody who grew up in Zimbabwe watching the Grammy awards every year on television. This is an honour as I just woke up to the nomination and I want to thank God.”

Bantu shot to the limelight in 2016 with the single Holiday, an up-tempo love song that fused bright electronic club sounds with African rhythms.

The song was paired with a provocative video depicting a young African couple clashing with rebel fighters. Subsequent singles Roll With Me that features Shungudzo and ZieZie and Juice followed a similar trajectory, with emphasis on vibrant reggae rhythms.

Bantu has worked with top artistes in the mould of Chris Brown, Rita Ora, Maroon 5, Mr Eazi, Ice Prince, Fifith Harmony, J Balvin, among others.

He has also collaborated with countryman Dr Chaii and continues to produce unique and chart-topping songs with top musicians across genres.