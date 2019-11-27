Deputy head forces pupil to undress

Lukosi Secondary School deputy head Possenta Kwidini (50) has been arraigned before the Hwange court for allegedly forcing a pupil to undress in front of other teachers.

BY SILAS NKALA

Kwidini denied the charge when she appeared before Hwange magistrate Godfrey Ntando Dube on Monday.

The magistrate remanded her to December 9 for continuation of trial.

The court was told that the complainant in the matter is a 15-year-old girl, who is doing Form 1 at the school.

It is the State case that sometime in September this year, at around 12pm, Kwidini was sitting in the textile technology and design room at Lukosi school, Hwange, in the company of other teachers when she saw the girl tucking her blouse into her skirt behind the room.

She allegedly called her and asked why she was moving with her zip down.

The deputy head is alleged to have ordered the girl to unzip her skirt and the girl complied, but held the skirt.

Kwidini allegedly ordered her to stop holding the skirt and she resisted the order. The deputy head then threatened to beat up the girl, who promptly dropped the skirt.

Kwidini allegedly then ordered the pupil to dress up and leave the room. The girl left the room and went to the classroom, where she discussed her ordeal with other pupils.

A report was later made to the police, leading to the deputy head’s arrest.

