Armed robber shot dead

Post Reporters

An armed robber was shot and killed during a foiled hiest at a mine in Odzi just outside Mutare.

The deceased had pounced on the gold mine in the company of two other accomplices who fled from the scene after the gunfire.

The suspects tried to ambush the manager of Odzi 1 and 2 mines, Amisi Zvaidhi (48) and his employees. They were armed with machetes and knives.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident.

“Zvaidhi, of number 6 Kent Fitchil Kwekwe, the manager of Odzi 1 and 2 mines was arrested after he shot dead an unknown adult. Allegations are that on November 21 at around 11.40pm Taurai Gomba (32) of Odzi 1 and 2 mines parked his car at the main gate and slept in the car.

“Zvaidhi and Peter Magongwe (24) of number 8 Kent Fitchil Kwekwe also parked their vehicle at a distance from Gomba’s but inside the mine yard and they also slept,” said Insp Kakohwa.

He said the robbers got into the mine armed with machetes and knives and approached Gomba’s car and broke the windscreen with an unknown object.

The deceased then proceeded to strike Gomba with a machete on the left hand and shoulder demanding cash.

“He then went to Zvaidhi’s car and broke the driver’s side window and hit him all over the body using the machete demanding money as well,” he said.

As he was surrendering his wallet, Zvaidhi pulled out his pistol and fired three shots at the now deceased and who fell down and died on the spot while his accomplices ran away.

Zvaidhi and Gomba, who were severely injured were ferried to Mutare Provincial Hospital.

The matter was reported to ZRP Odzi and CID who attended the scene and took Zvaidhi into custody where he is assisting police with investigations.