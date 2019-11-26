First Lady challenges women in tourism to rise and shine

Tendai Rupapa in ACCRA, Ghana

A quest for success this week led Zimbabwean women — eager to grow their businesses, create employment and earn the country foreign currency — to the inaugural Regional Congress on Women Empowerment in the Tourism Sector: Focus on Africa that ends here today.

Tourism is among Zimbabwe’s top foreign currency earners and boosts the country’s relations with other nations, and the three-day congress is what the doctor ordered for Harare’s delegation which has an appetite for success.

The congress affords delegates to learn new things from various experiences being shared by other participants from across Africa, which they can put into practice and realise tangible benefits.

The women in tourism delegation is led by their patron, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, who has a passion for the economic empowerment of women.

The current initiative to assist those in the tourism sector adds to the amount of work the First Lady is putting in to give the women something to uplift them economically, thereby contributing meaningfully to the country’s economy.

There is just something for everyone in Amai Mnangagwa’s bag, whose golden heart is bringing smiles on the faces of many day and night.

Speaking on the sidelines of the congress, the First Lady said her main concern was to strengthen tourism development by women.

“This is the first conference of its kind and we should take this to greater heights,” she said.

“As the patron of Environment and Tourism, I want women who are doers, women who bring results. I know with this opportunity we are going to do wonders.”

Turning to the delegation, she said: “This is our opportunity ladies, let us utilise it. Let us focus on what we are here for and let us network. I would want to see you grow. I have a busy schedule back home, but I had to set everything aside and be with you here because this is the first of its kind.”

The First Lady said the congress provided a chance for women to prove that they can reach dizzy heights in tourism development.

“Let us show them that women can do it in tourism. We are looking at domestic and international tourism. All that has to start with women. I am encouraging these women to do more when they go back home and what they are learning here should benefit other women back home.”

She added: “Let us grab this opportunity with both hands and make use of it. We want to have a changed Zimbabwe through women who are hardworking and it starts with you.”

The First Lady emphasised the need for members of her entourage to take the congress as an eye-opener and explore new opportunities.

“As the patron of Zimbabwe women in tourism, my advice to them is that they should think outside the box and find ways of growing their businesses. We want their businesses to expand to a higher level. I know women can do it; they are hard workers.

“I want these women to move from community level to regional and international level. Some of the women I came with are elderly women, but the zeal to grow their businesses drove them to attend this eye-opening congress. I am so proud of them,” she said.

The First Lady expressed the zeal to grow domestic tourism, starting with township tourism.

“I recently visited Mbare and I was told of a place called Cresta Mbare. It is my wish to visit that place and see how they operate because if we have ‘Cresta’ in Mbare then that is township tourism. Probably tourists even know of that eating place. We are here to learn and we are positive that what we are learning here will cascade down to other women in Zimbabwe who could not attend this conference.”

Asked how Zimbabwe’s tourism sector could benefit from regional empowerment initiatives, Amai Mnangagwa said: “This is the first of its kind to have a delegation of women in tourism from Zimbabwe attending a congress of a high magnitude. The ministry also will benefit a lot from what is happening here. The ministry should also help these women to grow and that way the number of tourists coming into the country will increase. Hospitality, if done by women, will be of high level.”

Amai Mnangagwa underscored the need for women not to sit on their laurels and use their hands to put food on the table.

“I want to mobilise those women doing small businesses and exchange ideas on how their businesses can grow. They should also work with the Ministry of Women Affairs. I was inspired with the exhibitions I saw here being showcased by women in tourism from different countries including the Zimbabwean women who were showcasing their products. We should do the same back home making use of our resources and attracting tourists. I led by example recently and came up with the Food and Culture Festival which was a great success and it also attracted tourists.”

The First Lady spoke passionately about Akashinga rangers, an all-female Zimbabwean group that is into anti-poaching.

“These women are not even popular, most people do not even know them. A story needs to be told about these female rangers. They are helping in protecting our wildlife which also promotes tourism. The ministry and the whole country at large should recognise them. They are doing an amazing job and it’s a story which needs to be told.”

Mrs Tersh Mahiya-Makamanzi, who is in the hotel and catering industry, assured the First Lady that the delegation members would make changes in the aftermath of the conference.

“We also want to equip other women who failed to come here with knowledge that will help the tourism sector to grow. This forum will help us learn from other countries seeing how they are doing it. We are here to see and learn and see how best we can implement that back home in the tourism industry. As women we want to be involved in decision-making positions and be supported also,” she said.

Mrs Cecilia Bhebhe-Dubiwa from Bulawayo, who owns Motsamai Guest Lodge and Thuli Limpopo Safaris, a hunting concession, applauded the First Lady for her enthusiasm to empower women.

“We are glad to have the First Lady as our patron for the tourism industry. She has always encouraged us to be doers and even in her speech she encouraged not just us but African women not to be spectators in the tourism industry.

“We have benefited a lot from this congress as far as networking is concerned. We are networking at a very high-level meeting, interacting and exchanging information with influential people and this was made possible by our patron.

“Also the UNWTO team promised to support women especially in exchange programmes because we are encouraging tourism within Africa. The commitment that the First Lady has taken in supporting women in tourism is commendable and we are grateful,” said Mrs Bhebhe-Dubiwa.

A representative from the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Dr Douglas Runyowa, said their attendance had exposed them to lessons from other countries when it comes to supporting women in tourism.

“Our colleagues from Ghana and South Africa have gone far to include leadership programmes where they take women and train them in leadership and tourism in partnership with universities,” he said.

“We are willing to implement the same back home and also to look beyond the micro-funding which has been done in most developing countries looking at smaller projects moving to bigger projects. We believe that with the necessary support, the women can do greater things.”

The sky is the limit for the Zimbabwean women, with the First Lady putting everything in place to ensure they succeed.