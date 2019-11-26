Tenax bring Mutare to a standstill

Ray Bande, Senior Reporter

REMINISCENT of the biblical triumphal entry, Zifa Eastern Region Division One champions brought business to halt in Mutare when their convoy made it’s way into the streets of the eastern border city this afternoon.

Passersby in the city centre were left in awe as blurring car horns punctuated by fans and players chanting ‘Tenax Bhora’ in a convoy that made it’s way from Christmas Pass, driving along the main street to Sakubva Stadium and back.

Tenax were confirmed champions of the second tier league on the final day if the season on Sunday and will now partake in the 2020 Castle Lager Premiership season.

Tenax came back to Mutare after a three week long camp in Harare in the dying stages of the race for PSL promotion that culminated into their success story.