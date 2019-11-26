Call to artistes with disabilities

LOCAL clergyman Tafadzwa Ruwambara (32) recently launched his debut publication titled The Cactus Creed at a Harare hotel.

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

Ruwambara said he was excited by the development which marked the beginning of his journey as an author.

“I feel excited to have achieved this feat because writing is my first love and I remember as early as Form Three I was already producing some manuscripts related to the topic,” he said.

”Again I feel challenged because this book should be the first of many to come.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, Ruwambara said the book, which was published by Esteem Communications, a local public relations and brand development company, focused on hope and endurance.

“The book focuses on two major things namely hope and endurance. It emphasises that one can still make it in spite of the environment. Yes, we are operating in difficult times but the message in The Cactus Creed is that divine power coupled with human effort can achieve a lot,” he said.

Ruwambara thanked the publishing company, friends, family, members of his church as well as various partners who made his dream possible.

“It is a dream come true and I just can’t wait for the second publication to be published next year. I am already working on it and I hope it surpasses the previous project,” he said.

Esteem Communications managing director, Sympathy Sibanda-Mazuruse, said they were happy to be part of Ruwambara’s success story.

“We are the dream factory and we are happy for Tafadzwa as he embarks on his journey as a fully -fledged author. Even more encouraging is the fact that his book carries the message of hope. We wish him the best in his endeavours and it is our hope that his message continues to inspire many,” she said.