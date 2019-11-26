Gasa pledges to assist disadvantaged artistes

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

THE story of a physically impaired former Jairos Jiri Band member, Daniel Gonora, who plays music with his son in Harare’s city centre, is one that has many dimensions.

His amazing talent and a heart-touching tale of trying to fend for his family have often attracted sympathy from well-wishers. At some point, he received a donation of music equipment and was invited to perform at shows.

Years have passed on, Gonora and his teenage son – a talented drummer- are still toiling to make ends meet on the street.

Gonora’s struggle together with fellow physically-challenged musician, Greatman (real name Tongai Gwaze), has led sungura musician, Romeo Gasa, to pledge some of the proceeds from his fourth-coming album “Tamba Irikurira” to the disadvantaged musicians.

Gasa is set to launch his album on Friday at East Point in Harare.

The 2007 Chibuku Road to Fame competition winner said the commitment to assist the disadvantaged was inspired by his upbringing and the way he found himself in the entertainment industry.

“Helping others is not about money. You can use the talent you have to assist those in need.

“I will work with these guys (Gonora and Greatman) in pursuing their endeavours.

“I do not have money but I will use my talent to assist them,” he said.

Gasa has since engaged other players in entertainment industry to help the disadvantaged musicians.

“I have Joe Munyebvu, director of Joem Enterprises, who is assisting these guys.

“The plan is to work with a number of disabled musicians, getting them performance slots and this is what we are currently talking about with management at Electric Quench, formerly Extra Mile Leisure Centre,” he said.

Greatman thanked Gasa for his support saying: “I am grateful to Romeo Gasa for all the assistance he has rendered me.

He told me that we will be working on a number of projects together,” he said.

An ecstatic Gonora said Gasa’s intervention was a gamechanger.

“Romeo Gasa is the first musician to take me out of the streets and his offer comes as a huge step towards the development of my career.

“I am grateful that there are musicians out there with such a heart,” he said.