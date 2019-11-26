Zapu security secretary dies

Zapu national secretary for security Canaan Ncube has died.

BY SILAS NKALA

Ncube died on Monday at the age of 80 after a long illness.

Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa yesterday confirmed the death, saying the party had lost a dedicated cadre who fought for the liberation of the country and continued to fight for the democratisation of the nation.

“Ncube was recently out of hospital, and we are yet to get the specifics on the funeral arrangements,” Maphosa said.

“Ncube is a product of the armed liberation struggle during which he was an official in the party’s national security and order, the intelligence outfit. He served under the late (Zapu leader — former Zipra intelligence supremo — Dumiso Dabengwa.”

Maphosa said Ncube was the inaugural chairperson for Bulawayo province in the revived Zapu in 2009 on an interim basis.

“He also served as the national people’s council member for Bulawayo before his election to head the national security department in 2016,” Maphosa said.

Zapu lost its leader Dabengwa on May 23 this year. The party also lost a youth leader Thamani Ncube in a road traffic accident sometime in June, as well as secretary for health Nikela Ndebele in the same month.

Mourners are gathered at 26 Sherwood Road, Woodlands, Bulawayo.

Ncube is survived by his wife and several children and grandchildren.