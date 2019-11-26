JUST IN: 102 smuggled vehicles impounded in ZACC, ZIMRA blitz

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) have impounded 102 vehicles this week believed to have been smuggled into the country by car dealers in and around the city.

This comes after the anti-graft body and the authority launched a crackdown targeting suspected smuggled vehicles which were mostly being sold at car sales. The 102 vehicles were impounded vehicles were impounded from car sales namely—Washnet, Emri, Prince Edward and one located at the intersection of Mazowe Street and Tongogara Avenue.

At Washnet, 14 cars were impounded, Emri (49), Prince Edward (19) while on the fourth one, 19 cars were impounded. In an interview, Zacc spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure confirmed the developments saying the crackdown is continuing and arrests will be made once investigations have been completed.