AMHVoices: Mnangagwa should treat citizens well

SINCE 1988, Zimbabwe has never seen a terrible government like that of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

By Fanuel Chinowaita, Our Reader

The situation we are in now is so terrible and unbearable. We are treated like Dalstroy prisoners of 1937, who were routinely clubbed, beaten or in many cases shot.

If Mnangagwa is trying to copy the Soviet way of treating citizens, he is failing. This is not Russia, we are not prisoners and we are not in the 1930s. We have every right to be heard and treated according to the Constitution.

We have watched and seen the Mnangagwa-led government violating citizens’ rights, forbidding them to demonstrate, assemble, beating and abducting them. These conducts are shocking, disgusting and dishonourable.

Children are raped for a plate of sadza, parents do not have school fees, basic commodities are very expensive. All people, employed and unemployed are incapacitated.

If we have suffered during the late former President Robert Mugabe era, we have never seen this. Mnangagwa has no mercy and has no focus on people. He’s a megalomaniac who thinks he is above the law, kills without mercy.

The health of an entire society depends on the ease with which its individual members can get medical attention.

Thus, in Zimbabwe during Mnangagwa government’s era, there will be widespread “mental illnesses”, neuroticism, hatred, alcoholism, drug abuse, violence, and social disorder will certainly be prevalent.

Personal worth is not something human beings are free to take or leave. We must have it, and when it is unattainable, everybody suffers.

The abuses by Mnangagwa will not continue for long. We have learned a lot in the past. We have matured.

Mnangagwa is sailing in a clay boat.