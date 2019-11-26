ZAA comes to Zim

BY SHARON SIBINDI

ORGANISERS of the annual Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) yesterday said they will be taking the awards ceremony to Elephant Hills in Victoria Falls as they celebrate their 10th anniversary in April next year.

Founded in 2010, the awards recognise and celebrate Zimbabweans who fly the country’s flag high in countries such as Australia, South Africa, United Kingdom, United States and Canada among other countries.

The awards founder Conrad Mwanza (pictured) told NewsDay Life &Style that they chose Victoria Falls as the awards ceremony venue as they want to encourage people to visit the resort town.

“As part of the 10th anniversary we are bringing all the chapters from the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Australia, South Africa to congregate as part of the Zimbabwe thrive initiative celebrating the 40th independence anniversary and bringing the people from the diaspora together,”

“A lot of people have seen the place (Victoria Falls) so I think if we are doing a built Victoria Falls initiative, it must be our vision in 20 years’ time. We want to see Victoria Falls becoming like Dubai, Sandton that kind of thing. So we need to start with those small initiatives that bring people together and hopefully from there we have a major impact,” he said.

Mwanza said they were many Zimbabweans doing well outside the country in sectors such as arts and culture, music, sports, business, philanthropy and the event will be an opportunity for them to be acknowledged at home (Zimbabwe).

“We expect to get these Zimbabweans who are making it around the world, to celebrate each other’s works. We also strive to see how we can have a positive impact and contribute towards the betterment of children, the country and how different people from different regions around the world can also contribute positively,” he said.

“As ZAA, we will be bringing in these editions to the mighty Victoria Falls. So on the day we will be recognising people who are having a global impact around the world. It is also part of a holiday and we encourage our diasporas to visit as tourists as well.”