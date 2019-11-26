More in Nasty C, King 98 music bag

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

CELEBRATED South African rap star Nasty C has said youths should not be afraid of doing better than their role models, but instead be determined and work hard to achieve their life goals.

The Mzansi singer made the remarks speaking to NewsDay Life & Style as he touched down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Sunday evening to promote his Ivyson tour set for December 21 at Pabloz VIP car park in Harare.

“Growing up not staying in South Africa or Zimbabwe, but in Africa, it is so hard for us to look at inspiration and motivation and realise it for what it is because it is never close to us. I am always preaching, just do what you want to do in life, chase your goals, do not let anyone (dampen your spirits) and don’t look at (those who have succeeded) as a big scare as it’s possible to achieve (better), you can achieve anything and can reach any level,” he said.

Nasty C described rising Zimbabwean hip-hop artiste Ngonidzashe “King 98” Dondo as a talented and hardworking artiste who has the potential to achieve a lot in his musical career, promising more collaborations with him later.

“We are definitely going to make some more music, I see him (King 98), more than I see anybody else, I see him like too many times a year, so definitely we going to make some more music,” he said.

King 98 said he was happy to be working with Nasty C whom he described as brother in music.

“I am excited that Nasty C is here till Thursday and will be visiting some schools as we promote the Ivyson tour concert scheduled for December 21 at Pabloz VIP car park here in Harare. It is like a dream come true, I am very happy. I hope everyone is going to be excited and have a good week,” he said.

“Working with Nasty C has helped me get a new fan base. Through the Ivyson tour I have managed to perform at some places I did not dream of staging a performance.”

Yesterday, Nasty C and King 98 alongside Enzo Ishall visited Roosevelt Girls High and Conway College as they continue to promote the Ivyson tour concert.

Today they are scheduled to visit Gateway School, St John’s High School, Heritage School and Dominican Convent. Tomorrow they will wrap up the tour with a visit at Prince Edward, Vainona High School and George Stuck in Mbare.

King 98’s manager said; “I would like to say thank you to all the headmasters, principals who have allowed us to come through with our brother Nasty C, it is a great honour for us to be given an opportunity to do that. I appreciate.”

The third edition of the Ivyson tour that kicked off at The River Club, Cape Town, South Africa on September 20 saw King 98, among other top stars sharing the stage with Nasty C in different countries across the continent.

In Harare, Nasty C will share the stage with King 98, Malawi-born singer Gemini Major and Tellerman, Rowlene, Stunner, Takura, Shashl, Union 5, DJ Silence Dosh and T Gonzi.

Proceeds from the concert will be channelled towards charity with Alfred Dondo Foundation being the beneficiaries.