Byo holds 1 000th clean-up campaign

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

BULAWAYO City Council, in conjunction with Alpha Media Holdings and other stakeholders, on Saturday conducted their 1 000th clean-up campaign and also planted trees at a local park.

Several companies including NewsDay, Schweppes, Rainbow Hotel, Skyz Metro and volunteers participated.

Addressing participants at the clean-up campaign, mayor Solomon Mguni said the campaign had reached a 1 000-day mark.

“As you know today (Saturday) the Keep Bulawayo Clean campaign initiative reached a 1000-day mark since its inception and people have been cleaning the city voluntarily for the past years,” Mguni said.

“It is our pleasure to join the people of Bulawayo and commemorate that milestone and we are quite happy that they help us in keeping Bulawayo as clean as possible.”

The participants planted trees at the Centenary Park to mark National Tree Planting Day.

“We also took the opportunity to plant trees at Centenary Park, as you know trees are life,” Mguni said.

“We planted tress to reflect on our history as people and also as a country. As we are approaching the tree planting day, we are quite excited that we planted trees to mark the 1 000th-day of the Keep Bulawayo Clean campaign.”