Hillzy wins top African hip-hop gong

BY RONALD MAGWETA

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean hip-hop and RnB star Hillary “Hillzy” Chipunza (pictured) clinched the Best Artiste, Duo in African RnB and soul gong for his song TV Room which features Garry Mapanzure at the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) on Saturday.

The Muroora hitmaker had been nominated with some of the best artistes in Africa, among them South Africa’s Nasty C and Nigeria’s Davido.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style, Hillzy acknowledged his fans for standing with and voting for him to scoop the award.

“My fans you are the best. I asked who you would want me to collaborate with and you chose my boy Garry and we did as you said, now the rest is history,” he said.

“I appreciate the votes and plays especially on load shedding times and with pricey data bundles these days. I am thankful and cannot wait to give back whatever I can.”

Hillzy has had a good year so far, with most of his songs being played on some of Africa’s biggest television channels and his latest single, Who Sent You was on number one spot on Trace Africa last week.

He also had a successful tour alongside Mapanzure which saw them perform in different places across the country that included Harare, Mutare, Chinhoyi and Masvingo.

The singer said he was working on his extended play to be released in the first quarter of next year on a date yet to be announced.