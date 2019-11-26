Harvest music choir on second album

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

HARVEST Music Choir is set to record a live DVD of its second 27-track album titled At the Altar on December 13 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Hall 4 in Bulawayo.

The project comes on the backdrop of the group’s debut album called Genesis.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style recently, choir director Sukoluhle Luphahla said the 64-member choir brought together artistes from Zimbabwe and South Africa, giving it a cross-cultural touch.

“At the recoding there will be ex Joyous Celebration choir member and lead singer Hlengiwe Ntombela from South Africa featuring in one of the songs titled Muponesi and Takesure Zamar Ncube who also featured in three songs on the album,” she said.

Luphahla said bringing these artistes together blended different genres and created good music.

“Having these budding musicians has made the album holistic and caters for various audiences. The songs are in different genres and languages.

Most songs that will be on the DVD are composed and produced by Harvest House International Church musicians with a few public domain songs,” she said.

Luphahla said the visionaries behind the project, Bishop Colin Nyathi and Sarah Nyathi believe that the project will uplift the body of Christ as music plays a pivotal role as an evangelistic tool that can bring lost souls to the saving God.

“We trust and believe that our music will minister to many, bring us all to one place where we seek the face of God and also give praise unto his name at a place of divine exchange, at the altar,” she said.

“Harvest music has been in development mode since the founding of the ministry. The heart of the bishop is always to raise musicians who could up the game and cause original Harvest House music to be sung all around the world.