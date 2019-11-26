Cop stabs children during fight with wife

By DARLINGTON MWASHITA

A POLICEMAN stationed at the Southern Region Transtech in Bulawayo has been arrested after savagely stabbing his two children following a dispute with his wife on Sunday.

According to police sources, Constable Daniel Arutura (42) stabbed his two children several times at their home in Pumula high-density suburb, resulting in them being admitted at United Bulawayo Hospitals, with one in intensive care.

Police sources said Arutura later handed himself to the police following the savage attack.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Yes, we are investigating a case of a police officer who stabbed his two children,’” he said.

The case was recorded at Pumula Police Station under RRB 4062207.

Police sources said Arutura and his wife, Fungai Miringani (35), were on separation for almost a year.

“Arutura was employed by Home Affairs as a police officer. Miringani had the custody of the two children (both aged six),” police said.

“On November 24, Arutura visited Miringani while drunk. He wanted to see his children and started quarrelling with her, which resulted in a fight. Arutura took a kitchen knife intending to stab Miringani, who escaped, leaving him with the children.”

Police sources said in a fit of rage, Arutura stabbed his children several times all over the body, leaving them for dead before handing himself over to the police.

Miringani returned home and found the children unconscious. She then took them to United Bulawayo Hospital for medical treatment.

Arutura is reportedly locked up at the Pumula Police Station assisting with investigations.