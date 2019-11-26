Mandevhana launches fifth book

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

LOCAL author, motivational speaker and television personality Blessmore Mandevhana (pictured) is set to launch his fifth book titled Transformational Leader, today where politician, Temba Mliswa is expected to grace the event at Batanai Gardens in Harare.

The author, who recently established a college, Beyond Today Academy, which offer lessons on public speaking, writing skills for authors and entrepreneurial studies, told NewsDay Life &Style that the book is meant to help people in leadership positions.

“This book is going to help people who are in leadership positions, and seeks to make people not to be transactional leaders, but transformational leaders,” he said.

Mandevhana says the book also seeks to address the leadership crisis in the political field as many political leaders are just after the benefits that come with the posts, hence calls for Christians to take up leadership roles.

“Power can be an extremely destructive thing in any context, but in the service of religion, it is downright diabolical, money can buy access to influential political positions and in our rapidly changing and even more complex world, we are now suffering a crisis of true leadership skills,” he said.

“When we are convinced that what we are doing is identical to the kingdom of God, we can take leadership posts and see the growing of transformational and bold leaders in the politics, market places and the business world.”

Mandevhana says his desire to teach people new things was a strong motivation that made him to start writing, a passion that he developed at a tender age.

Mandevhana has four books to date namely; God is the answer 1 & 2, Secrets of Entrepreneurs and Tetrad of Positive Affirmation.

The book launch will also be graced by radio personalities and business enthusiasts among them Fungai Mtisi and McDonald Gurira.