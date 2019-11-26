Byo residents honour late Alderman Mpofu

BY NIZBERT MOYO

BULAWAYO residents have honoured the late Alderman Charles Mpofu by posthumously awarding him a certificate of appreciation in recognition of his community work.

Mpofu died in a road traffic accident in Bulawayo in March 2014 aged 55.

Ward 25 councillor Mzama Dube, who was the guest of honour at the event, said residents came up with the idea to honour people who have done good for the ward.

Dube said although Mpofu was late, his works still follow him.

“Alderman Mpofu was the servant of the people and he brought progress both as a councillor and the alderman for the ward, hence he deserved to be honoured,” he said.

“We want to foster unity in the ward so that we uplift our community. We want that spirit of togetherness to continue in our ward. There are some people who have shown commitment in their respective positions. We also gave certificates to schools, among them Maranatha Secondary School for producing good results.”

Dube said they also honoured human rights defender, Ambrose Sibindi of Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association for standings for the truth.

He said this is the second time they have honoured community champions. Dube applauded the community for constructing a police base that was commissioned recently.