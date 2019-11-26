Yellow cards scandal hits Southern Region

BY FORTUNE MBELE

ZIFA Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision has approached Zifa seeking redress over what they claim is a yellow cards scandal in the region.

This has thrown Bulawayo City’s crowning as champions and subsequent promotion to the Premier Soccer League into disarray.

Talen Vision allege that during the course of the season, Bulawayo City used suspended players in some of their league games and they claim to have overwhelming evidence to support their case.

The club accuses the Zifa Southern Region office of doctoring records in the local authority side’s favour.

Through their secretary-general Samantha Musekiwa, Talen Vision, who were challenging for the Southern Region Division One championship, yesterday wrote to Zifa chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse seeking assistance in the verification of the records at the regional office.

“Talen Vision request your esteemed office and person to facilitate the verification of yellow cards for Bulawayo City FC for the 2019 season pursuant to our request for the same which the Zifa Southern Region did not tender properly. Our request is based on the overwhelming evidence of fielding ineligible players during the season. We are also in possession of a doctored and yet inaccurate record (of the) yellow cards schedule prepared by the regional office in order to conceal the yellow card scandal,” Musekiwa said.

They allege that they were unfairly treated by the regional office, hence their decision to approach head office.

“Talen Vision reserve the right to approach other offices for redress should we continue not being accorded an independent verification of the yellow cards scandal in the Southern Region. We even formally informed Zifa Southern Region of our fulfilment of last weekend’s fixture under protest and hence our request for your office to facilitate the institution for independent verification of the yellow cards saga. May you advise as to the payments in respect of the institution of the independent verification of the yellow cards for Bulawayo City. We are aware that the region hastily crowned Bulawayo City as the regional champions despite the fact that there was an outstanding dispute on eligibility of some Bulawayo City players,” Musekiwa said.

The correspondence is copied to the club’s lawyers, Zifa president Felton Kamambo, the Premier Soccer League chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele and to the Zifa Southern Region office.

Bulawayo City were crowned champions on Saturday at Barbourfields Stadium after beating Arenel Movers 3-0 to win the league on 67 points while Talen Vision lost their last game 1-0 to Makomo in Hwange in a match they say they played under protest.