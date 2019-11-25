5 injured in hit-and-run accident

Abel Zhakata, Senior Reporter

Five people were seriously injured after a speeding motorist ploughed into a group of travelers who were waiting for transport at a bus stop just after Nyanga turn-off near Old Mutare.

The accident occurred about 20 minutes ago.

The driver of the Toyota Corrola, which subsequently veered off the road and hit some trees, fled from the scene.

Other motorists who were passing through ferried the injured to Mutare Provincial Hospital for treatment.

The accident vehicle was later driven to a nearby police post for safekeeping.