Uphold peace, VP Mohadi urges chiefs

Heather Charema Mashonaland West Bureau

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has called on traditional leaders to uphold peace in society and speed up national development.

Addressing chiefs from Mashonaland West Province in Kadoma on Saturday, VP Mohadi said chiefs were the custodians of cultural values and norms, hence their importance in peace building in Zimbabwe.

“To me, building peace on the foundation of our culture is critical to ensure that peace in our country is sustainable. We are who we are as individuals, families and communities due to our cultural norms and values which give meaning to our lives,” he said.

“I have always been convinced that the foundation of our peace building architecture in our country is our culture and that the custodians of that culture are our traditional leaders.

“I am very conscious of the positive influence of cultural rules and values on the individual, the family and the community.”

VP Mohadi said peace was a fundamental prerequisite for development, with chiefs playing a key role in conflict resolution.

“Peace and sustainable development complement and mutually reinforce each other. Culture emerges as an essential factor for both sustainable development and lasting peace.

“Because there is peace, it does not mean conflict does not occur from time to time.

“As chiefs, you play a critical role in conflict resolution and research has shown that as Africans, we have developed cultural approaches to resolving conflict,” he said.

VP Mohadi said Government recognised the role of chiefs in peace building as well as nation building.

“Coming to you to seek your indigenous knowledge in peace building and conflict resolution is recognition of the critical importance of the stabilising influence of your institution of traditional leadership.”