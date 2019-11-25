Zimpapers wins award

Rudo Muchedzi

The country’s largest integrated media company, Zimpapers, has been awarded a Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Community Impact Award at the recently held National Responsible Business and Corporate Social Responsibility Awards.

In the same vein, the group’s public relations and corporate communications manager, Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi, was recognised as one of the top 10 corporate social responsibility (CSR) managers of the year.

The accolades came at a time when the Zimpapers Group has just held a successful cancer campaign, which saw thousands of people coming together in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare and Kariba to walk for cancer.

The group also managed to raise funds through the Annual Cancer Power Walk, which will soon be handed over to Island Hospice for their cancer initiatives.

Ms Tonhodzayi dedicated the award to Zimbabweans, saying CSR programmes were always about investing and giving back to communities.

“As businesses, we are only as relevant as our communities make us.

“Our success is hinged on the support we get from our communities.

“When we carry out CSR programmes, we do it to invest in the communities; we do it to give back; we do it to develop the communities we serve. When we are acknowledged like this; it makes sense that we go back to the community and thank them for making us what we are.

“This year our biggest CSR initiatives were the Cancer Campaign and the Cyclone Idai mobilisation drive, which saw us through our platforms, mobilise food, blankets, and all sorts of supplies for those affected by Cyclone Idai.

“We are in the process of renovating Chikukwa Primary School in Chimanimani after it was damaged by the cyclone.

“All these efforts are made possible by the support of the community; whether it be individuals who support our business, or sponsors who always join in our causes.

“Zimpapers’ CSR thrust cuts across several areas, which has seen the business support education with donations of computers to schools and universities.

“Sports disciplines have also enjoyed support from the group with support going to golf, rugby; and netball among others.

“Zimpapers also believes firmly in supporting journalism, which has seen the group partnering the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists in the NJAMA awards,” she said.

Ms Tonhodzayi applauded the CSR Network for recognising the group’s efforts in its CSR initiatives, saying this would in the long run see more and more businesses giving back and investing in the communities in which they operate.

Several other corporates including Zimplats, Delta, DHL, GreenFuels, NetOne and others walked away with awards for their CSR initiatives.