Evans Katema’s triple pain

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS striker Evans Katema was showered with cash, including United States dollars, after a solid show in their 0-1 loss to CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

But, not even that could lift his spirits.

The dreadlocked star, who joined from relegated Mushowani mid-season, broke down in an interview soon after the Harare Derby.

With 12 goals, Katema had hoped to score, at least once, to close the gap between him and the Premiership’s leading scorer Clive Agusto who has 14.

“Losing a derby is always very painful. I played both legs and we have failed to win both,’’ said Katema.

“Of course, that’s the game of football, we will come stronger the next time.

“I am very much grateful to Dynamos fans for recognising my efforts but I am not happy at all.

“I failed to score, even when I thought I had done enough to find the target. I came into this game looking to stretch my scoring run but I have failed.

“To make matters worse, I received a third yellow card which rules me out of our next league game against Harare City. I will have to find a formula to score more goals in the last match.

“I still believe I can win the Golden Boot award. But that will depend on several factors and I will need to score, at least a hat-trick, in just 90 minutes.

“The CAPS United match wasn’t good for me. I had to score, I failed and I received my third caution, denying me another 90 minutes for me to try and get on the score-sheet.”

He soon received more sad news that his former club, Mushowani, had become the first team to be relegated from the top-flight following a 0-3 defeat at the hands of TelOne.

Katema was forced by circumstances to leave the Mashonaland Central club as they had gone for six months, without receiving salaries, but he has always retained some love for the team.

He was instrumental in their promotion last season, topping the Northern Region Division One scoring charts, and coming second to teammate Clive Dzingai in the Soccer Stars race.