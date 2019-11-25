JUST IN: Passport charges to go up

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

Home Affairs, Cultural and Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe says there is need to raise passport charges in line with the inter-bank rate to enable the registrar general’s office import consumables required in the production of the travel documents.

He made the remarks after a familiarization tour of the passport office today. Currently an ordinary passport costs $53 while an emergency passport fetches $253. The registrar-general’s office, which has a capacity of producing 4600 passports a day is making only 2000 daily.