JUST IN: Lazzie T calls for Zimura board removal

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Outspoken music producer, Lazarus Chapo also known as Lazzie T in entertainment circles, has called for the immediate resignation of the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) board saying it has dismally failed its mandate.

Lazzie T made the call after the musicians’ board summoned him to a disciplinary hearing on December 5 to answer questions over a recorded video circulating on social media where the producer was lamenting the board. The board claimed his sentiments on the video brought Zimura’s name into disrepute.

Lazzie T has, however, challenged Zimura’s summons saying it was a attempt to intimidate and silence musicians from speaking out their minds.

“I am a member of Zimura who last received his royalties in 2013. I then started questioning the board’s decision to raise registration fees when they are not paying musicians anything.

“They are just trying to intimidate me, but I know my rights and I won’t stop speaking up where there is injustice,” he said.

The producer said Zimura board is composed of ageing people, who are not in touch with the realities of the industry.

“Board members are paid hefty salaries every month yet musicians are not getting anything. The problem is the board is filled with old people who are not even researching on new ways to better the rights of the membership.

“It should be dissolved and pave way for new blood, otherwise the organization will soon die down,” said Lazzie T.

He promised to go and face his foes come December 5.

In their summon letter dated November 20 and prepared by Zimura’s deputy director, Henry Makombe, the organisation said it would pass a default judgment if he fails to attend.

“Please note that if you do not attend the committee will sit and pass judgment in your absence,” reads the letter.