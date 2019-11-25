JUST IN: VP Chiwenga back at work

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has resumed work today.

The VP has been away for four months receiving treatment in China. Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba confirmed this saying the VP actively participated in all the discussions held this morning during their briefing.

“He arrived at the Office at 8:45AM and we had our long Monday briefing,” said Mr Charamba.

“He was chatty and actively participated in all the discussions that we have.”

More to follow…