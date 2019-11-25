JUST IN: Grab tourism opportunities: First Lady urges women

Tendai Rupapa in Accra, Ghana

#UNWTO-The First Lady’s word of advice to Zimbabwe women in Tourism during a meeting:

“The main reason for coming here is to strengthen the issue of tourism by women. We launched the Zimbabwe Women in Tourism last year aimed at promoting women in tourism. We should take this conference seriously. This is the first conference of its kind and we should take this to greater heights. As your patron, I want women who are doers, women who bring results. I know with this opportunity we are going to do wonders. This is our opportunity ladies let us utilise it. Let us focus on what we are here for and let us network. I would want to see you grow. I have a busy schedule back home but I had to set everything aside and be with you here because this is the first of it’s kind. Let us show them that women can do it in tourism. We are looking at domestic and international tourism. All that has to start with women. I am encouraging you to do more when you go back home and what you are going to learn here should benefit other women back home. Let us grab this opportunity with both hands and make use of it. We want to have a changed Zimbabwe through women who are hard working and it starts with you,” she said.

The theme of the conference is “Building the future together.”