John Cowie shines at Grade 7

Samuel Kadungure, Acting News Editor

JOHN Cowie Primary School (Rusape) has emerged as the 2019 Grade 7 unrivalled academic giant with 53 candidates amassing excellent outcomes in all learning areas.

A snippet of the results shows that John Cowie achieved combined success in sciences, languages, creative and practical subjects, setting a firm foundation that gives its candidates the best prospects for secondary education.

Baring and Mutare Junior were tied second with 37 top performers apiece.

Amid pressure to deliver, John Cowie weaved a culture of excellence that permeates every facet of learning, not simply focusing on getting the best grades, but the finest education and lifelong passion for learning.

Manicaland education director (PED) Mr Edward Shumba said they were still compiling the statistics.

“I am currently in Masvingo, but what I know is that the best performing school in the province had 53 candidates with five units (John Cowie). I have asked the team on the ground to compile and alley the statistics to me. By 5pm I will be able to answer all your questions,” said Mr Shumba.

John Cowie head Mr Garikayi Nyawo congratulated his staff on the support they rendered to the students to reach such high levels.

Mr Nyawo said their professionalism and care made a key difference to the students.

“It takes a bit of time to develop and implement effective and sustainable strategies. Critical success factors are developed over time too. These candidates were in Grade One in 2013 when I joined the school. The staff also worked diligently. We hope to remain so by developing more effective strategies that make our learners masters of the processes,” said Mr Nyawo.