General Chiwenga’s wife no-show sparks massive gossip

Vice President Costantino Chiwenga and his wife Mary

Mary Chiwenga, the wife Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was conspicuous with her absence at the Robert Mugabe International airport on Saturday morning when her husband arrived from a 123 days medical pilgrimage in China.

The absence of Mary has fuelled speculations that all is not well at the Chiwenga residence as reported by some media houses recently.

Self-styled communications strategist William Gerald Mutumanje said, “Are we really all going to act like we didn’t notice kuti Mary was not at the Airport to recieve her husband, neither was she at home pauya vaenzi? Rega nditaurire hangu pasi.”

Chiwenga was released from a Chinese military hospital where he was admitted over suspected poisoning.

Reports said he ordered his wife, Mary, to return home and also sacked two security aides from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) whom he accused of spying on him.

Mary is alleged to have legally married Chiwenga during a secret ceremony in June, just days before the former army General, who has been battling ill-health for over a year, relapsed and was flown to South Africa before being transferred to China.

Chiwenga is said to be suspicious of people around him until the source of the poisoning is found.