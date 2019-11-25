‘ZANU PF, G40 and opposition praying for fresh Chiwenga coup’

A certain section of ZANU PF member is praying for General Constantino Chiwenga to implement a coup against the embattled President Emmerson Mnangagwa Presidential Advisor Trevor Ncube has said.

Writing on Twitter on Monday Ncube said, “So G40 chaps are praying Vice -President Chiwenga carries out a hard coup against President Mnangagwa. MDC are praying for same. Certain ZANU-PF elements hoping for same. Civil war once set in motion is irreversible. We are messed up. We need Peace Makers!”

There has been reports that Chiwenga is plotting coup against President Mnangagwa with the help of the Chinese government.

Osisa Director Siphosami told Ncube that when he warned against the removal of the late Robert Mugabe from power no one listened to him.

“Some of us protested against the coup that removed Mugabe and were shouted down.We have repeatedly made it clear that we are against unconstitutional changes of Gov’t. Zanu PF opened this coup door. It must shut it. But closing constitutional means, opens up unconstitutional ones.” Malunga said.