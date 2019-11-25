Chivaviro’s son follows in dad’s steps

GOSPEL musician Togarepi Chivaviro’s son, Tinashe, who joined his father’s trade in August this year, has released a video for his first offering — Nguva DzaMwari — and is working on a six-track album set for release on January 7 next year.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The 15-year-old Tinashe is currently a Form Two student at Waddilove High School in Marondera.

The new video, which attracted 3 000 YouTube views in just 10 hours after it was uploaded, was produced by award-winning producer Blessing Masanga.

Chivaviro said he was surprised to see his teenage boy singing when he visited him at school.

“I wouldn’t know if I inspired him to be a musician, but this boy was a drummer since nine. He was never a microphone person until early this year when he went to Waddilove. I don’t know what they did to him. I was surprised when he requested me to help him record his songs,” he said.

He said Nguva DzaMwari was “a testing-the-waters procedure” and the positive response prompted him to let his son record an album.

Chivaviro said he was excited that his son Tinashe and daughter Munashe, who features on his wife Juliet’s album, Perseverance, followed in his footsteps voluntarily.

“We had an agreement with Tinashe that during school terms he should focus on his studies and do music production during holidays. We did backing vocals on his video. I appear for less than 15 seconds, because I didn’t want to overshadow his great work.”