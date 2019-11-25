Joyful Praise hits big

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

GWERU-BASED gospel music outfit Joyful Praise was among the biggest winners at this year’s edition of the Prophet Emmanuel and Ruth Makandiwa Invitational Concert and Awards Night (Permican) at City Sports Centre in Harare last Friday where they won three of the six awards they had been nominated for.

The group won the Best Newcomer and Best Song awards for their hit track, Ngoro Yeminana, as well as the Best Group/Duo for the album, Joyful Praise Season 2.

They had also been nominated for Album of the Year, Best Producer and Best Songwriter awards.

The group’s chief operations officer, Godfrey Mukodzo told NewsDay Life & Style that they were grateful for their victory.

“We are grateful to the Almighty for his grace and to all our fans for their support as a new group and for being outstanding amongst other gospel music groups,” he said.

Mukodzo said their music was divinely-inspired and also dealt with contemporary issues and people’s social life.

He promised their fans to look out for new material soon.

The new group went head to head with other big gospel outfits including Zimpraise and made their mark.

Top gospel musician Michael Mahendere, who also scooped the 2019 Most Viewed Gospel Song Online award, performed some of his plug tracks including Makomborero, My Witness and Salt of the Earth.

Trending and award-winning songbird Janet Manyowa, who took to the stage in a green gown, wrapped up the set with Zadzisai and Nyasha Nengoni which had fans on the dance floor.

Under the Special Awards category, Endai Naizvozvo hitmaker Diva Mafunga who won the Legendary Award saluted gospel guru Mechanic Manyeruke for being his greatest inspiration.

The concert, complemented by impressive stage work and best MCs Miss Red, Becky and Tich Mataz, also witnessed performances from Jonah Chivasa and Nyasha Mguni, Gemma Griffiths, Kuda Mutsvene, Vabati vaJehovha, Mabel Madondo, Brian K, Tembelami, Zimpraise, Tatenda Mahachi and Sharon Manyika as well as Joyful Praise and Manyowa.