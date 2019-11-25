Makhalima fires potshots at govt

LONG-KNOWN for love ballads that have become soundtracks for many romantic affairs, veteran urban grooves musician Sanii Makhalima reflects a new national consciousness in his latest song — Vatiregerera — in which he calls out the country’s leadership for failing the young generation.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

The new hard-hitting song, which was released on Friday last week, unveils a new Makhalima despairing over the economic hardships, police brutality and high unemployment levels while the country’s leaders share the national cake among themselves, far removed from the daily troubles of ordinary people.

Makhalima told NewsDay Life & Style over the weekend that artistes were duty-bound to artistically express social issues afflicting the nation.

He said his new offering — whose visuals captured police brutality, empty public hospital corridors and endless fuel queues — was inspired by the situation obtaining in the country.

“Vatiregerera was inspired by the happenings in Zimbabwe. I have always written stuff based on true or real events, hence my music carries truth to it. I have usually written about love directly. However, it’s the same love for my country that inspired me to pen the song,” he said.

Makhalima said the song was also a reflection of certain fears that he felt as a citizen.

“My fears are mainly founded on the fact we are seemingly not allowed to express real social issues in our country. On the face of things, apparently we can, but we all know what happens,” he said.

“My fear is that we have a human and constitutional right to have freedom of expression and that right may be taken away from us [but] through my music, I have spoken for many.”

The musician — who was among the pioneers of urban grooves music at the turn of the millennium under the stewardship of his elder brother Delani Makhalima — said artistes had a big role to play in shaping society and alerting authorities over the people’s suffering.

Makhalima, however, said he would not have sleepless nights over a possible backlash from the authorities as he did not violate any law by releasing the song.

“I don’t think I have violated any Zimbabwean law by singing about what’s real and happening. I will continue singing,” he said.

In the song, Makhalima questions the rationale of beating up hustlers trying to earn an honest living, and longs for past glory years when young people could afford to dream of a bright future.

The artiste said besides music, he was also still into advertising, media and the supply of motor vehicle spares.