Son bashes father over misfortunes

A CHIMANIMANI man brutally assaulted his father with an iron bar, accusing him of being responsible for his misfortunes.

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

Hardlife Sokisi (26) of Ngorima village under Chief Ngorima appeared before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware last Friday facing charges of physical abuse as defined by section 4(1) as read with section (3)(1) of the Domestic Violence Act.

He was convicted and remanded in custody to tomorrow for sentence.

Hardlife told the court that he assaulted his father, Tobias Sokisi because he had refused to take him to traditional healers for exorcism

“I wanted to force him to go with me to traditional healers to consult because my children were always dying. I was told to bring my father and aunt. My father was refusing to go to the traditional healers, that’s why I beat him up. He was abusing me,” Hardlife said.

Prosecutor Sesekedzai Mayera told the court that on November 10 at around midnight, Hardlife went to his father’s homestead accompanied by his sibling, Munyaradzi, who is still at large.

They found him asleep and started accusing him of being a wizard who was responsible for their misfortunes.

His father did not respond and remained holed up in his bedroom.

Hardlife then forced open the door and grabbed his father by the collar and pulled him out.

Munyaradzi started assaulting Sokisi all over the body with an iron bar. Sokisi was saved by neighbours who heard his cries for help, leading to the pair running away from the scene.

Neighbours rushed Sokisi to hospital and it was discovered that he had suffered a broken rib which led to his stomach swelling and had a big gush on the forehead.

A police report was made, leading to Hardlife’s arrest.