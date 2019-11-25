Thamu calls for unity among artistes

BUDDING Bulawayo gospel singer, Thamsanqa “Thamu” Moyo, is living proof that dreams do come true when artistes work together.

BY JOEL TSVAKWI

Having released his debut album, Memezela, last year, Moyo believes his music is trending on local radio because of his collaboration with fellow artistes to push the Bantu urban culture genre.

Bantu urban culture is a fusion of beautiful sounds that identify artistes with their culture.

He said during his short stint in South Africa, he was amazed by how artistes worked together and decided to bring the concept home.

Moyo said he was pushing for unity among emerging and seasoned artistes.

The Bantu urban culture exponent, who is working on his second album to be released early next year, explained his future plans.

“My plan is to unify artistes in our region and the country as a whole, hence this album I am working on has some collaborations with Bulawayo artistes,” he said.

“My future plans are to grow in the knowledge and beauty of music in our motherland and to be respected as an artiste and help upcoming artistes and even people with talents other than music.

“The lack of unity among music stakeholders, especially with regards to gospel music, is disturbing and this situation is counterproductive to the entire music landscape in the country.”

Moyo said the public’s lack of confidence on local productions was a hindrance.

“The corporate world does not seem to support us, especially here in Bulawayo, hence we are always behind compared to other artistes in the country,” he said.

“Some stakeholders, pushed by selfish motives, have taken control of the artistes and such artistes are reduced to (corruption) so that they can be heard or receive air play, yet support should be given to talent not some unethical preferences.”